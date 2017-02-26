Oscars 2017: Academy Awards Predictions, Red Carpet Trends, More

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All eyes are on Hollywood tonight for the 89th annual Academy Awards.
So, who will take home the gold?
Christian Blauvelt, deputy culture editor at BBC.com, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to discuss this year’s biggest contenders, from ‘La La Land,’ to ‘Moonlight,’ and more.
It’s not just Hollywood’s biggest night, it’s also a big night for fashion, with some of the biggest stars hitting the red carpet donning the latest trends. Click on the video below for more on what to expect on the red carpet from style expert George Brescia.
One of the films up for an Academy Award tonight is “Fences,” written by Tony Award-winning playwright August Wilson.
“Fences” started as a Broadway play and right now, another one of Wilson’s critically-acclaimed plays “Jitney” is on the Broadway stage.
CBS2’s Dana Tyler sat down with “Jitney” star John Douglas Thompson and “Jitney” director Ruben Santiago-Hudson to learn more about the production.
