Police Rescue 45 Roosters From Illegal Cockfighting Event In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Newark police have seized 45 roosters and arrested two men in connection to an illegal cock fighting event on Saturday.
Authorities say they walked in on the animal fighting event at the El Cacique Social Club on North 6th Street at around 10 p.m. after receiving an anonymous tip.
Police officers and the New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were able to rescue 45 roosters from the scene. Five of those roosters died from their injuries, police said.
Noralberto Orengo, 53 of Newark, and business manager, William Aviles, 53 of Newark, were arrested on charges of Management of receiving money for admission of a person to a place kept for the purpose of fighting a living animal, Permit the fighting of a living animal, Permit a place owned to be used so.