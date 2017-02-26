Three Charged In Robbery, Fatal Stabbing Near Rutgers

February 26, 2017 4:38 PM
Middlesex County, New Brunswick, New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three men are in custody on charges of robbing and fatally stabbing a Middlesex County man outside his apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Manuel Maldonado, 20, Jose David Vasquez-Rivera, 18, and Xavier Sanchez-Parral, all of New Brunswick, were apprehended during an intensive investigation into the robbery and homicide of Enrique Perez Galindo, 29, of New Brunswick.

Galindo was stabbed and robbed of cash outside his Hamilton Street apartment around 2:30 am Saturday, according to authorities.

The homicide is being investigated by the New Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Weiss of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Abromaitis of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4436.

 

