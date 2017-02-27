2/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Some clouds will be in the mix this afternoon, but we’ll be in the process of ushering in a milder air mass. Expect temps to run a bit warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 50’s.
We’ll see mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies tonight. And a stray rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out, but it will be generally quiet. Temps will fall into the low 40’s or so by daybreak.
A shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow either, but it looks like the bulk of the activity will stay south and east during the daylight hours; another chance will return by evening. Highs tomorrow will be around 60°.
As for Wednesday, it’s going to be breezy and warmer with a shower or storm during the day; showers and storms are likely by that night. Highs that day will approach 70°.