2/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 27, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Some clouds will be in the mix this afternoon, but we’ll be in the process of ushering in a milder air mass. Expect temps to run a bit warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 50’s.

nu tu tri state travel 24 2/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies tonight. And a stray rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out, but it will be generally quiet. Temps will fall into the low 40’s or so by daybreak.

A shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow either, but it looks like the bulk of the activity will stay south and east during the daylight hours; another chance will return by evening. Highs tomorrow will be around 60°.

nu tu surface 21 2/27 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, it’s going to be breezy and warmer with a shower or storm during the day; showers and storms are likely by that night. Highs that day will approach 70°.

