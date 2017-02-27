2/27 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning, folks! The weekend ended with a reality check across the tri-state with chilly winds, although with temps much closer to where they should be for this time of year. But if you liked the warmth, stay tuned!
This morning starts out bright, but clouds will be on the increase later today. It’ll be milder than yesterday as temps climb back into the 50s for most. Rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday with scattered showers as a warm front approaches. By no means a washout, but you’ll want an umbrella handy.
By Wednesday, we’ll once again be pushing the 70 degree mark for the first day of March! That comes with a heavy rain chance and some more thunderstorms as a cold front arrives late in the day.
Stay tuned for updates!