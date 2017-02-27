50 People To Know: Flemington’s Goodwill Ambassador Archie Fagan

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — To hear Archie Fagan tell it, he’s the luckiest man in Flemington, New Jersey.

At the age of 91, Fagan is now in his 24th year working at the Shop Rite in Flemington, with no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I really enjoy what I do, who I am and where I’m at,” he told our Sean Adams.

For more than two decades, Archie has been the goodwill ambassador to customers, shouting greetings to those walking through the front door, helping people find products and even grabbing the loud speaker from time to time to announce store specials.

As Adams describes him, Archie is full of life and is a bit of a character.

“I think he is one of the greatest goodwill ambassadors, not only this store but this town has,” customer Bob Moore told us.

Archie was born to Jewish immigrants who came here from eastern Europe. He was the sixth of eight children growing up in the Philadelphia area. He served in the Army in World War II and it had a profound impact on his life and how he treats others. He was a liberator at Dachau, and he served as a military observer at the war trials in Nuremberg.

Archie has seen much in his 90 plus years on Earth, but he exudes happiness and joy. He’s a local celebrity, having been the Grand Marshall in the local holiday parade. He’s also thrown out the first pitch on Opening Day for the Flemington Little League.

But none of it is as important as his day job, greeting the customers at the Shop Rite in Flemington with a smile.