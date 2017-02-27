AR-15, Fake Weapons Found At Home Of Brooklyn Man Accused Of Stalking Ex

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD recently arrested a man accused of stalking, but uncovered something else.

Police said they found an assault rifle and several fake – and real — weapons at the home of Charles Flowowski, 30.

Flowowski was arrested on Friday, Feb. 17, on allegations that he stalked his 33-year-old girlfriend at the Bloomingdale’s where she worked, NYPD sources told CBS2.

Flowowski and the woman dated five years ago, but he recently began harassing her through social media, phone calls, and showing up to her workplace, sources said.

On Friday, Feb. 17, Flowowski was arrested inside the Bloomingdale’s at 160 E. 60th St. on the Upper East Side, source said. He was charged with stalking causing fear, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and criminal possession weapon because he had a knife at the time of his arrest, sources said.

Flowowski was also charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, sources said.

While filing report about the stalking, Flowowski’s ex-girlfriend told police she remembered she had seen a rifle inside his apartment five years ago, sources said.

After Flowowski was arrested, police asked him about the weapon and he confessed he had it and gave police consent to search his home in Brooklyn where they found and confiscated the weapon, source said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, police searched the apartment and found a real AR-15 rifle along with two imitation pistols, an imitation Glock handgun and an imitation Beretta pistol, sources said.