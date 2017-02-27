Boomer & Carton: An Oscars Screw-Up, A Disturbing Precedent And More On A Monday

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Monday morning brought an interesting group of topics for Boomer and Craig to discuss.
The guys started things off by weighing in on the terrible mistake made at the end of the Academy Awards show on Sunday night.
As for baseball, Tim Tebow is scheduled to arrive at Mets’ camp on Monday, the Jets are making moves with the future in mind, and Marc Cuban complained hard enough for Bleacher Report to back-peddle, perhaps setting a dangerous precedent in the process.
Have a listen.