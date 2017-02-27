Boomer & Carton: An Oscars Screw-Up, A Disturbing Precedent And More On A Monday

February 27, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Monday morning brought an interesting group of topics for Boomer and Craig to discuss.

The guys started things off by weighing in on the terrible mistake made at the end of the Academy Awards show on Sunday night.

As for baseball, Tim Tebow is scheduled to arrive at Mets’ camp on Monday, the Jets are making moves with the future in mind, and Marc Cuban complained hard enough for Bleacher Report to back-peddle, perhaps setting a dangerous precedent in the process.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia