De Blasio Insists He Never Broke Law Raising Funds For His Campaign

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio talked for the first time Monday since being questioned by federal prosecutors last week.
Speaking on Spectrum News NY1, de Blasio insisted that he never broke the law while raising funds for his campaign.
“I think there’s a problem in this discourse, and we heard it back during the 2016 election as well. If the law says, the law is what governs, but the problem with a lot of the coverage is conflates everything and suggests that there’s something wrong with asking someone to support your campaign when you’re running for office,” de Blasio said.
Federal prosecutors and the FBI questioned the mayor for more than four hours this past Friday.
For nearly a year, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has probed donations to the campaign and the mayor’s now-defunct political action committee. Sources said the feds had wanted to question the mayor about a dozen topics — including contributions by Harendra Singh, who is negotiating a lease for the Water’s Edge restaurant in Long Island City, property owned by the city.
Last December, de Blasio was fined nearly $48,000 for violating spending rules during his 2013 campaign for mayor.