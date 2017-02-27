Manhattan DA Announces $58 Million Effort To Prevent Crime

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is awarding millions to community-based programs in an effort to prevent crime.
“If we want to get serious about making our communities safer, we have to be serious about investing in our communities,” Vance said.
The district attorney is giving $58 million in criminal forfeiture funds from international banks to non-profits that work with at-risk youth in Harlem, Washington Heights and the Lower East Side.
“By doing it we believe that we can limit them becoming involved in the criminal justice system in the first place,” Vance said Monday. “Law enforcement has to understand that we’re not going to prosecute and arrest our way out of the problems that we have in our society, we’re going to have to get serious about investing in our kids.”
The Henry Street Settlement is one of five organizations that will get funds to build so-called “Youth Opportunity Hubs.”
“We are ready, we are willing and now thanks to this transformative award we are able,” Executive Director David Garza said.
The Safe At Home Foundation, founded by former Yankees manager Joe Torre, will also receive funds. The group helps young people victimized by domestic violence.
According to a press release from the DA’s office, “the Hubs will provide attractive social spaces and link neighborhood service providers to provide one-stop, comprehensive support for at-risk children, teens, and young adults in order to prevent them from becoming involved in the criminal justice system.”