George W. Bush: ‘We All Need Answers’ On Trump And Russia

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former President George W. Bush says “we all need answers” on the extent of contact between President Donald Trump’s team and the Russian government and he defended the media’s role in keeping world leaders in check.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Bush says he would trust Senate Intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary.

But, Bush says, “I think we all need answers.”

“I’m not sure the right avenue to take,” he said. “I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered.”

Bush also defended the media’s role in keeping leaders in check, noting “power can be addictive.”

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent, free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves.”

When asked about immigration, the former president said is “for an immigration policy that is welcoming and upholds the law.”

But he also said Trump has only been in office for a month, adding that “I think you have to take the man at his word that he wants to unify the country and we’ll see whether he’s able to do so.”

