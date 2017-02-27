Report: Knicks’ Noah Likely To Have Season-Ending Surgery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Joakim Noah’s debut season with the Knicks has gone from bad to worse.
According to multiple reports, the center is likely to undergo season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery. Noah has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but the knee injury was not previously disclosed.
The Knicks signed Noah in July to a four-year, $72 million contract. The New York native has played in 46 of the Knicks’ 59 games, averaging 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Check back for more on this developing story.