LaGuardia Ranked Worst In Nation For Arriving Flight Delays, Newark Even Worse For Departures

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a revelation that likely will not be surprising for those who fly into or out of New York City airports, LaGuardia Airport is ranked worst in the nation for arriving flight delays.
Meanwhile, as WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Joshua Greenwald of the Global Gateway Alliance said Newark Liberty International Airport is even worse than LaGuardia for delays for departing flights.
The advocacy group called for the government to replace radar tracking with GPS.
“There is a still a rollout of NextGen in the New York airspace to alleviate congestion in the skies and clear the way for more on-time departures and arrivals,” Greenwald said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it has made a significant commitment to NextGen technology. All three New York area airports are near the bottom for arrivals and departures.
LaGuardia in recent months has also seen severe problems with traffic to and from the airport, due to an ongoing $4 billion construction project.
Earlier this month, especially dismal traffic jams were seen at LaGuardia. On Friday, Feb. 10 – the day after a snowstorm – passengers and even pilots were forced to grab their bags and walk on dangerous highways, walk over snowy embankments, and climb over fences to make their flights.
The backups at LaGuardia occur on holidays and whenever bad weather forces flight cancellations.
Notably, in late August of last year, passengers ended up parking along the Grand Central Parkway and dragging their luggage along the busy road.