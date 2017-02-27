Investigation Underway After Driver Shot On Long Island

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after a driver was shot in the head on Long Island.
The back windshield of the victim’s car was blown out by the force of the bullet, which hit the driver around 1 a.m. Monday. The victim told police he was shot at North Ocean Avenue and Long Island Avenue in Holtsville.
Despite being shot in the head, the driver then made it two miles away, traveling south on North Ocean Avenue before pulling over in Patchogue and calling for an ambulance.
He was then taken to Stony Brook Hospital where he is being treated.
Police in Patchogue surrounded his silver sedan as they searched for evidence in the shooting. The victim told police the bullets came from a dark-colored sedan that drove away.
It is not clear if the victim was a target or someone who happened to be driving by at the time.