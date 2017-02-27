LISTEN: Mike Francesa Shares His Takeaways From Mets Camp

NEW YORK (WFAN) — While on vacation last week, Mike Francesa visited Mets spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
“After chatting with the owner and chatting with the manager and making the rounds, I would say that they were very optimistic, is the word I would give you,” the WFAN host said at the start of his show Monday. “Cautious to a point about injuries — and they should be. But I would say right now, very, very optimistic on the season ahead and the health of their pitchers.”
Some other observations from Francesa:
• “(Noah) Syndergaard looks big and strong.”
• “The word on (Matt) Harvey has been very, very good.”
• “They’re trying to find (Jose) Reyes 500 at-bats, which is not going to be an easy thing to do unless third base vacates itself.”
• “The issue at third and first is muddled, to say the least. But I think first thing’s first, and that is dealing with what’s going to happen with David Wright and how that’s going to play itself out.”
