Nets Waive Veteran Forward Luis Scola

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have waived veteran forward Luis Scola.
Scola averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games this season, falling out of the rotation as the league-worst Nets focused more on their younger players.
General manager Sean Marks said Monday the Nets felt that Scola “deserved the opportunity to contribute to a playoff contender.” Because he was waived by the March 1 deadline, Scola would be eligible to sign with another team and appear on its playoff roster.
MORE: Lichtenstein: Nets Must Tweak Formula, Try To End Season On Higher Note
Brooklyn signed the 36-year-old Argentinian to a one-year, $5.5 million contract last fall.
Scola has averaged 12 points while playing for five teams in his 10 NBA seasons, and won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004.
The Nets (9-49) own the NBA’s worst record.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)