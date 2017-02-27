Man Shot, Wounded By Police In Newark

February 27, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: Newark, Newark police shooting

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police shot and wounded a man during an incident in Newark Monday.

Around 1:20 p.m., a Newark police officer fired his weapon during an incident in the 200 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard near Irvine Turner Boulevard, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the arm in the incident, police said. No officers were shot.

The Prosecutor’s office did not provide further details on the incident, except to report that it remained under investigation late Monday.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau and the Critical Response team were investigating late Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia