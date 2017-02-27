Man Shot, Wounded By Police In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police shot and wounded a man during an incident in Newark Monday.
Around 1:20 p.m., a Newark police officer fired his weapon during an incident in the 200 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard near Irvine Turner Boulevard, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the arm in the incident, police said. No officers were shot.
The Prosecutor’s office did not provide further details on the incident, except to report that it remained under investigation late Monday.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau and the Critical Response team were investigating late Monday.