NJ Man Accused Of Killing Two Women Charged With Additional Murder, Assault

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey man already charged with killing two women has been charged with killing a third and authorities say a fourth survived an attack.
Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said Monday that 20-year-old Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, of Orange, was indicted by a grand jury in the deaths of the three women between September and November.
He is also charged with sexually assaulting them.
Wheeler-Weaver previously pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed two women. Attorney Shevelle McPherson said in December that the evidence was circumstantial. She didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
He is charged in the deaths of 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, of Montclair, 33-year-old Joanne Brown, of Newark, and 19-year-old Robin West, of Philadelphia.
