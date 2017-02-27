Queens Prop Shop Brings Piece Of Hollywood Into Your Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prop rental company in Queens is a one-stop-shop filled with unique items.
Many of the items at Prop n’ Spoon have accented sets in films and on television shows — and now you can rent them.
With nearly a million items, ranging from sectionals to flatware, there’s so much to choose from.
Harlan Silverstein, with the help of his daughter, collects anything and everything to stock his 50,000-square-foot prop house.
“You need a gold palm tree? How about a large mushroom? Oh my gosh!” Silverstein said.
But what makes this place even more unique are the items that have already made their debut on screen.
“We work on shows like ‘Billions,”Shades of Blue,”Blue Bloods,”Royal Pains,'” Silverstein said.
