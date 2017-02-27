‘Main Street Patriots’ Plan Week Of Pro-Trump Rallies Across Tri-State Area

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Supporters were planning to hold a rally for President Donald Trump’s ‘contract with the American Voter’ on Route 35 in Middletown on Monday.
The Spirit of America rally is among many being held across the country.
“The reason for these rallies is kind of at the same time we’re all hearing about the misinformation that’s out there, and we want to support President Trump’s agenda, and the misinformation is really hurting our country,” event organizer Barbara Gonzalez told 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck.
She said those who support President Trump need to have their voices on the street.
“When you hear people at these ant-Trump rallies being interviewed, some of the things they’re saying are unbelievable to me,” she said.
The group calling themselves Main Street Patriots will hold events throughout the week including Saturday. They’ll rally again in Hauppauge, Suffolk County where they expect hundreds more.