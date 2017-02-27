Trump Tower Climber Pleads Guilty To Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man who used suction cups to climb Trump Tower pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident Monday morning.
Steven Rogata pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges.
Rogata, 19, will receive mental health treatment for a year in lieu of jail. He is also required to stay away from Trump Tower and Donald Trump for a year.
PHOTOS: Man Climbs Trump Tower
Rogata’s climb of Trump Tower last August garnered global attention.
At one point during his climb, a laptop he was carrying fell, crashing on the ground below.
He was eventually hauled into the building through a window opened by police on the 21st floor.
After the incident, Rogata’s attorney Tara Collins said he was receiving much-needed mental health treatment.
Prior to the climb, Rogata posted a video on YouTube saying he wanted a personal meeting with Donald Trump.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)