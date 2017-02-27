West Milford Boy Returns From School To Find Burglar Running Out Of House

WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey student arrived home after school and made a terrifying discovery.

Police said there was a burglar inside his house — what the 13-year-old did next has investigators calling him brave.

Daniel Starkey was walking home from school in West Milford last week — as he approached the front deck of his house, he knew something wasn’t right inside so he grabbed a shovel.

“I was up the stairs. I heard a racket going on inside, I pushed the door open, I saw him coming down the stairs. The window was open — the curtain — so I guess he saw me coming,” Starkey told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Starkey said the intruder looked shocked and sprinted past him.

“Yeah he jumped over the side,” he said.

“He did the right thing, called police, called 911,” Detective Sgt. Joseph Walker, West Milford Police said.

Starkey got a good look at the burglar and was able to help police track down 21-year-old Austin Demarest who also lives in the Hewitt section of town.

“He helped big time in the investigation. He was vital in us apprehending the person responsible,” Walker said.

The suspect had gathered jewelry and a coin collection from the home — then he ran into the boy with the shovel.

Daniel’s mom called her son a hero, and said she is very proud of him.

Police advised parents to teach their kids that if they are ever in a similar situation, to get away as quickly as possible and call 911 with a description.