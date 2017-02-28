Boomer & Carton: Is Tony Romo Coming To The Jets?

A lot is going on in the world of sports, but the guys couldn’t help themselves Tuesday morning.
Despite the Knicks blowing another game and Tim Tebow holding court at Mets camp the day before, Boomer and Craig felt compelled to open their show with the NFL.
With the Scouting Combine approaching, Craig has his eyes on a quarterback for the Jets. But he isn’t thinking of drafting one. He believes the Jets will trade for Tony Romo, even going so far as to say he thinks it’s a done deal. Boomer did not agree.