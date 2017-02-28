NYPD: Man Armed With Knives Attacks Teen Inside Bronx Deli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who they said attacked a teenager inside a Bronx deli.
Police say the attack was unprovoked and the suspect wasn’t there to rob the store. It happened just before 3 a.m. last Tuesday at the New Way Deli on Creston Avenue and East Kingsbridge Road.
Surveillance video shows a man walking into the store with his hand tucked closely to his side. He then makes his way to the counter and pulls out a large knife with a wooden handle, placing it on the counter.
The man then puts a second knife on the counter. He is then seen threatening the cashier and stabbing the smaller of the two knives into the counter, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Before leaving the view of the camera, he grabs both knives and that’s when police say the suspect slashed an 18-year-old man in the shoulder.
“People are going crazy,” said deli worker Ahmed, who wasn’t there at the time.
Police said the teen was treated and released from the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.