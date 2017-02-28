Elderly Woman Found Dead In Pool Of Blood Inside Her East Flatbush, Brooklyn Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for clues after an elderly Brooklyn woman was found dead in a bloody scene inside her East Flatbush home Monday night.

Stunned by the sudden death of her friend, Patricia Hagley struggled to hold back her tears.

“Three times yesterday I speak to her,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

Hagley said 78-year-old Edna Pierre-Jacques was a woman affectionately known around the neighborhood.

“Everybody’s Edna. Mommy Edna, mommy Edna, mommy Edna. She liked to cook and feed everybody,” she said.

Police said they found Pierre-Jacques’ body with head trauma inside her own home on a tree-lined street. Sources and Hagley told CBS2 she lived there with her estranged husband.

Sources said Pierre-Jacques’ daughter and granddaughter told police they spoke with her around 7 p.m. Monday and everything was fine. But when they came by the house a few hours later around 10 p.m., they found her lying in a pool of blood, Grymes reported.

The two tried performing CPR but could not save her, according to sources. They said there was the head of a hammer, broken off from the handle, near her body.

“Not sure about the motive. Right now we’re in the process of talking to everyone in the house,” New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Police said that includes questioning her husband, daughter and granddaughter.

Neighbors said they can’t believe the home has turned into a crime scene.

“Friendly, very friendly. I was very sad to hear what happened yesterday. She’s a nice person,” neighbor Greg Reeves said.

“She was always sweet, nice,” another added.

Police sources told CBS2 there was no sign of an intruder. Pierre-Jacques’ estranged husband told investigators he was home all night. He has not been charged.