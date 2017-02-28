Jets To Release Cornerback Darrelle Revis, Team Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets have informed cornerback Darrelle Revis of his impending release, ending his second tenure with the team which was marked by a slip in play because of injuries and age.

Revis, 31, was scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, next season — but that would have been a lofty salary for an aging player who admittedly had a subpar year.

The move Tuesday, which was expected, makes Revis a free agent while also clearing about $9.3 million on the salary cap.

The seven-time Pro-Bowler will become a free agent when the league’s year begins on March 9th, according to a release posted to the team’s website.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform,” said Jets owner Woody Johnson. “His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.”

“Darrelle is the consummate professional and one of the greatest to ever play the cornerback position,” said head coach Todd Bowles.

“When you’re dealing with a player of Darrelle’s caliber, these decisions are extremely hard to make,” said general manager Mike Maccagnan. “We all have a great deal of respect for Darrelle and the significance of his time with the Jets cannot be overstated. He provided an example of how a pro should approach his craft and established his place in NFL history as one of the best at his position.”

Revis took to Twitter to thank the team for drafting him in 2007.

“I can’t thank Woody Johnson and the entire Jets organization enough for taking a chance on me back in 2007,” Revis said. “I played some of my greatest football in green and white. Jets Nation has always been behind me and the teammates. Without all of you, there would be no Revis Island. I love you New York!”

The 31-year-old Revis played eight seasons with the Jets and had 25 interceptions and 112 passes defended.

Revis is also facing aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men on Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh, but his legal issues aren’t believed to have played a role in the Jets’ decision.

