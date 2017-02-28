Port Authority Police Arrest Man With Loaded Gun, Switchblade, Hollow Point Bullets At Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Port Authority Police arrested a man with a loaded gun, switchblade, folding knife and more than 100 rounds of ammunition at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday afternoon.
Amos Stowers, 30, faces criminal possession of a weapon charges.
Officers became suspicious of Stowers because they believed he was smoking marijuana in public.
A subsequent search turned up the weapons and ammo.
Police said that some of the bullets were hollow points, and some of the ammunition was hidden in tubes of toothpaste in Stowers’ backpack.