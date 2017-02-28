Mardi Gras Revelers Gather In New Orleans For ‘Fat Tuesday’ Parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands of people are expected to throng the streets for Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

Fat Tuesday is the culmination of the city and region’s Carnival season.

More: Best Mardi Gras Celebrations In NYC

Some of the biggest parades will take place along the St. Charles Avenue parade route.

Families, tourists and locals generally set up their chairs and ladders early to get a good seat for catching the trinkets thrown by riders on the floats.

In another part of the city, people dressed in elaborate costumes will take part in the St. Anne’s parade, an eclectic walking parade.

The 30 or so people taking the 7 a.m. Tuesday ferry to Canal Street includes a couple of groups in tutus and a half-dozen pirates.

Craig Channell said, “this is the one time of year people can act like fools and get away with it.”

Channell, his wife, Darlene Channell, and friend Dian Walsh are visiting from Tampa, Florida. Host Bill Tucker is pulling a wagon holding a big cooler and four roll-up chairs.

Tucker says the cooler holds water and soft drinks. All agree that it’s too early for drinking anything stronger.

With three of the four wearing tutus, Tucker is accessorized with a wide studded leather belt. Craig Channell’s costume consists of a jester’s hat. He jokes that his tutu is in the wash.

At the stroke of midnight, police on horseback will do a ceremonial clearing of revelers on Bourbon Street to mark the formal end of the Mardi Gras season before Lent begins Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)