New Jersey Congressman Bringing Linden Police Officer To Trump Speech

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Linden police officer wounded in a shootout with a terror suspect will be in the House gallery to see President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress.
Rep. Josh Gottheimer invited Officer Angel Padilla to attend Tuesday’s speech before a joint session. The Democrat said Padilla is a “true American hero” who “embodies and exemplifies the very best of New Jersey,” The Record reported.
Padilla said he was “very honored to be the congressman’s guest,” according to The Record.
The patrolman was injured helping to capture Ahmad Rahimi during a gun battle with five officers in Linden in September.
Rahimi was suspected of planting two pressure cooker bombs in New York City and two in New Jersey, one near a charity run in Seaside Park and another in a trash can in Elizabeth.
One of the bombs detonated in Chelsea, injuring 30 people. Rahimi is also charged in connection with the shootout with police officers in Linden.
He has pleaded not guilty.
