Truck Overturns, Spills Top Soil In Multi-Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike

February 28, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, New Jersey Turnpike

CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are on the scene of a messy multi-vehicle truck crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

More: Check Latest In Traffic And Transit

According to authorities, four trucks were involved in the incident in the southbound lane near Carteret at around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Two tractor-trailers crashed into each other, and one tri-axle dump truck overturned, spilling top soil across the roadway.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene:

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia