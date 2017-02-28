Truck Overturns, Spills Top Soil In Multi-Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike

CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are on the scene of a messy multi-vehicle truck crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.
According to authorities, four trucks were involved in the incident in the southbound lane near Carteret at around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Two tractor-trailers crashed into each other, and one tri-axle dump truck overturned, spilling top soil across the roadway.
Chopper 2 was live over the scene:
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.