2/28 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
Sunshine will make an appearance this afternoon before fading behind some clouds. But before the day’s out, expect temps to warm to nearly 60° — a solid 15° above normal.
We’ll see showers spread across the area tonight in advance of a warm front; an isolated rumble’s not out of the question. And by the time you get up tomorrow, we’ll be talking widespread temps in the 50s!
A couple round of showers and storms are expected tomorrow into tomorrow evening with the potential for severe storms. And with even warmer temps expected, it looks like we’ll be talking records again!
And after this system passes, our temps will fall off dramatically — we’re talking wind chills in the 40’s, 30’s and, 20’s by Thursday!