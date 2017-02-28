Police Say Dozens Of Shots Fired On Residential Street In Linden

February 28, 2017 11:43 PM
Filed Under: Linden, New Jersey, Union County

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Union County are trying to figure out who fired more than 30 shots on a residential street in Linden.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt when several of the bullets struck homes and cars along the 1300 block of Middlesex Street late Monday night.

Residents tell CBS2 they thought someone was setting off fireworks until the police came.

“My heart was beating really fast,” resident Michelle Candia said. “I was thinking about my son that had just come in the door fifteen minutes earlier. I thank God that it didn’t go through the wall. I thank God that we are alive, but then it makes me angry.”

Police say the bullet casings came from more than one gun.

The investigation continues.

