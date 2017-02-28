Bad Santa! Man Wearing Santa Hat Accused Of Groping Women At 23rd Street Subway Station

February 28, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Santa hat grope suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s one person who will likely end up on Santa’s naughty list.

A man wearing a Santa hat is wanted for groping two different women inside the 23rd Street subway station of the R and W lines on Feb. 8, police said.

Both victims, ages 32 and 34, got away and reported the incidents at separate times to police.

The suspect was last seen leaving the subway station, walking west on West 22nd Street.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia