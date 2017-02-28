Bad Santa! Man Wearing Santa Hat Accused Of Groping Women At 23rd Street Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Here’s one person who will likely end up on Santa’s naughty list.
A man wearing a Santa hat is wanted for groping two different women inside the 23rd Street subway station of the R and W lines on Feb. 8, police said.
Both victims, ages 32 and 34, got away and reported the incidents at separate times to police.
The suspect was last seen leaving the subway station, walking west on West 22nd Street.
