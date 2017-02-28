Police: LI Man Arrested After Posing As FDNY Lieutenant During Traffic Stop

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Suffolk County say a man was arrested after posing a FDNY lieutenant when he was pulled over for a traffic stop.
It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on County Road 101 and Long Island Avenue in Yaphank.
Police said an officer pulled over Richard Geller, who was driving a Mercedes Benz, for vehicle and traffic violations. Geller handed the officer a FDNY lieutenant shield and identification, which the officer determined was false, police said.
Geller was charged with criminal impersonation and possession of a forged instrument, police said. He was also issued seven additional summonses for various vehicle and traffic law violations, according to police.
He is set to be arraigned at a later date.