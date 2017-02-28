Trump Grades Himself: ‘An A [For] What I’ve Actually Done, But In Terms Of Messaging, I’d Give Myself A C Or A C Plus.”

WASHINGTON (CBS News/CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump is giving himself a mixed review thus far.
In an interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning, Trump said he would give himself an “A plus” for effort but only a “C or a C plus” for messaging.
“Because I think I’ve done great things, but I don’t think I have — I and my people, I don’t think we’ve explained it well enough to the American public,” Trump said. “I think I get an A in terms of what I’ve actually done, but in terms of messaging, I’d give myself a C or a C plus.”
Trump said he thought tonight’s joint address to Congress might give him an opportunity to improve his messaging grade.
A recent CBS News poll taken one month into his term found that Trump had a 39 percent approval rating and 51 percent disapproval rating.