3/1 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

March 1, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Umbrellas, windbreakers, sunglasses, shorts, a hat, “galoshes”, raincoat….you kind of need them all today.  It’s a crazy weather day.  The first of March roars in with a vigorous front passing the tri-state.  The same front that spawned tornadoes yesterday in the midwest.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

We are not expecting any tornadoes today, but thunderstorms are likely.  The NWS has put the tri-state in a 20-30% risk of severe weather.

Temps will peak around 70 degrees, with the record in sight at 73°.  Have a safe day.

G

