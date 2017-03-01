3/1 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Umbrellas, windbreakers, sunglasses, shorts, a hat, “galoshes”, raincoat….you kind of need them all today. It’s a crazy weather day. The first of March roars in with a vigorous front passing the tri-state. The same front that spawned tornadoes yesterday in the midwest.
We are not expecting any tornadoes today, but thunderstorms are likely. The NWS has put the tri-state in a 20-30% risk of severe weather.
Temps will peak around 70 degrees, with the record in sight at 73°. Have a safe day.
G