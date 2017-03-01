CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man Punched, Kicked In Violent Bronx Robbery

March 1, 2017 8:06 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a violent attack on a man returning to his Bronx home in the Soundview section last week.

Police say two men punched, kicked and cut a 35-year-old man as he was returning to his residence on Croes Avenue and Watson Avenue at around 4:50 a.m. on Feb. 24.

The men took the victim’s wallet, which had $10 in cash inside, before fleeing on bicycles, police said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital with lacerations to the face, police said.

Police describe the suspects as men between 35-40 years old, who were both last seen wearing dark clothing.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

