Clerk Pistol Whipped In Brooklyn Armed Robbery, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Brooklyn earlier this year.
According to police, the three men entered 3K Services and Supply Co. on Flatbush Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 20, pulled out a firearm and forced customers and employees to go to the back of the store.
One suspect then pushed his way behind the counter, pistol-whipped a clerk and stole cash from the register, police said.
The suspects then fled the scene.
The NYPD describes the suspects as three men, ages 16 to 20 years old. Surveillance images of the suspects can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStopper.com or by texting their tips to 274637 and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.