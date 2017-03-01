CBS News Poll: Viewers Call Trump’s Speech To Congress ‘Presidential’ And ‘Unifying’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Viewers across the country strongly approved of President Donald Trump’s first address to Congress Tuesday night, with many Democrats joining Republicans in calling it “presidential,” according to a new CBS News poll.

The poll found that 82 percent of speech watchers said Trump’s address was “presidential” while 71 percent called it “unifying.”

Half of Democrats did find the speech “divisive” but about one-third of them also said Trump was “specific” and “knowledgeable,” according to the poll.

Eighty-seven percent of Republicans, 19 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Independents found the president’s tone to be “very positive,” the poll found, and overall, most approved of the speech.

Trump also gained some support on his plans for a number of policy issues among viewers who were interviewed before and after the speech. Many felt more positive on the president’s ideas for immigration, the economy, terrorism, Obamacare and crime, the poll found.

Meanwhile, Twitter says some 3 million tweets were sent about Trump’s speech Tuesday night. The numbers make it the most tweeted speech by a president to Congress in the relatively short history of the platform.

The previous mark was 2.6 million tweets.

The top tweeted moment was the Republican’s call to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. That was followed by Trump’s salute to Carryn Owens, the widow of Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed last month in Yemen.

Google says the top trending question users asked during the night was “who wrote Donald Trump’s speech?” People also wanted to know how tall the president is and whether he’s a Democrat or a Republican.

The CBS News poll was conducted immediately after the conclusion of the President’s Address to Congress by re-contacting a scientifically sampled panel of Americans who had first been interviewed in the days leading up to the speech, and had stated that they planned to watch. A total of 857 speech watchers were interviewed. The margin of error for the total sample is 4.2 points.

