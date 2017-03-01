Worker Killed While Cleaning Cement Truck In Wayne, N.J.

March 1, 2017 9:22 PM
Filed Under: cement truck, Wayne NJ

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A worker was killed Wednesday when he got stuck while cleaning a cement-mixer truck at a general contracting business in Passaic County, authorities said.

Wayne police officers responded to the business shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday following reports that a man was stuck.

They said the 34-year-old victim was crushed when he somehow became caught between the drum and body of the truck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His name had not been released late Wednesday.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation late Wednesday by local authorities and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia