Worker Killed While Cleaning Cement Truck In Wayne, N.J.

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A worker was killed Wednesday when he got stuck while cleaning a cement-mixer truck at a general contracting business in Passaic County, authorities said.
Wayne police officers responded to the business shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday following reports that a man was stuck.
They said the 34-year-old victim was crushed when he somehow became caught between the drum and body of the truck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His name had not been released late Wednesday.
The cause of the accident remained under investigation late Wednesday by local authorities and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
