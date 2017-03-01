Report: Giants Interested In Signing Adrian Peterson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The interest between the Giants and Adrian Peterson might be mutual.

A day after the Vikings announced they’ve declined to pick up the superstar running back’s option, allowing him to hit free agency, Sports Illustrated’s Peter King reported that the Giants might pursue the four-time All-Pro.

“Most likely landing spots? I hear the Giants are interested, and I have not heard the same about the Packers, but if the money’s realistic, Green Bay makes so much sense,” King wrote in his MMQB column Wednesday.

In an interview with ESPN in January, Peterson listed the Giants, along with his hometown Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as teams he would consider playing for if the Vikings released him.

Peterson then stoked the flames with Big Blue last week, posting on Twitter: “The Giants been making some interesting moves.”

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

Peterson will turn 32 later this month and is coming off a season in which a knee injury limited him to three games and 72 yards rushing.

He told ESPN in January he wants to go to “a place where me and my family are comfortable” and he has “the opportunity to compete for a championship.”

The three-time rushing champ said he believes he still has “five more strong years, without a doubt.”

The Giants, who went 11-5 last season and reached the wild-card round of the playoffs, were ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing. They released leading rusher Rashad Jennings last month, but up-and-comer Paul Perkins and third-down back Shane Vereen are under contract for 2017.