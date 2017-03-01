Police Release Photo Of Suspect In Harlem Subway Station Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday released a photo of a suspect in the stabbing on the 145th Street No. 1 Train platform in Harlem last week.
Around 4:20 p.m. this past Friday, the 31-year-old victim and the suspect got into a quarrel on the northbound platform at the station, at 145th Street and Broadway, police said.
The suspect punched the victim in the face and stabbed him three times in the back with an unidentified sharp object, police said.
The suspect came up to the street and ran off, police said.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem and was reported in serious condition following the stabbing, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male about 30 years old, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shoes, and a green book bag.
