Linden Police Probe Possible Attempted Luring

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are looking into a possible luring attempt that occurred Wednesday morning in Union County.
Police say a 16-year-old female student at Linden High School reported that a man she didn’t know pulled up next to her in a two door blue vehicle and offered her a ride to school before fleeing east on West St. George Avenue.
He’s described as a thin white male with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and sunglasses, according to police.
The 16-year-old was unharmed and continued to school where she reported the incident.
The event is considered suspicious and is under investigation by the Linden Juvenile Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phil Marcus at (908) 474-8520.