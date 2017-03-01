Parents Concerned After L.I. School Bus Driver Gets Lost, Children Don’t Come Home

NESCONSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parents became concerned this week after their children on Long Island never came home from school this week.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, police said some very concerned parents called 911 after their children did not come home from the Nesconset Tackan Elementary School aftercare program on Tuesday.
It turned out the Suffolk Transportation bus driver was lost and confused.
Suffolk Transportation Vice President Tom McAteer said this was a new 10-week program.
“We had provided our driver a list of children and stops and that list was incorrect,” McAteer said. “It was the old list. The district presented the correct list.”
McAteer said an investigation is taking place to find out why the driver did not follow the correct list. He said it was human error and he apologized to the parents.
After police were called, the bus driver pulled over and was escorted back to the school, where parents picked up their children.