3/1 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
Showers and isolated storms will exit early this afternoon, followed by temps warming to about 70° (the record high is 73°). Then we’ll see a round of showers and storms pass through mid to late afternoon with the potential for a severe storm; the main threat will be strong, damaging wind gusts.
A final round of showers will pass through late this evening into the overnight with a quieter looking radar by daybreak. But it will be a blustery as we close in on dawn with gusts to 35+ mph. Expect temps to fall into the upper 40’s with wake-up wind chills in the low 30s!
It will be windy tomorrow with gusts of 40-50 mph around the area. That said, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the city and points north and east through midday. As for temps, they’ll be dramatically colder: mid and upper 40’s with wind chills in the 30s!
As for Friday, we’re still watching a potential light snow event with even some rain possible for some. Highs that day will be below normal at around 40°.
Stay tuned for more details as we welcome back winter!