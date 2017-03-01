Pence Says Administration Putting ‘Finishing Touches’ On Revised Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration is still determined to defend its original travel ban that was blocked by the federal courts.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Pence said Wednesday a variety of agencies are putting the “finishing touches” on a revised executive order that temporarily bans travelers from certain countries and restricts refugees from entering the U.S.

“The president is just determined to not only defend the first executive order in the courts, which we continue to believe is fully within his purview and his presidential authority, but also to take that authority that is undisputed in the law with a new executive order,” he said.

Trump’s original order, signed in January, sparked immediate confusion, panic and outrage as some travelers were detained in U.S. airports and prompted federal courts to intervene.

The vice president would not address details of the revised ban, saying he doesn’t want to get “ahead of the deliberation” but said it will be released “in the days ahead.”

As for a legal pathway for undocumented immigrants, Pence said, “I think as the president said during the campaign, he said ‘Look, we’ll see.'”

Pence also denied reports that a U.S. military raid in Yemen that led to the death of a Navy SEAL yielded no significant intelligence.

He noted that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis confirmed again Tuesday that “significant intelligence was gathered” in the January military operation.

“This was a strike directed at obtaining information about al Qaeda operating out of Yemen,” he said. “We do believe it will lay a foundation for victories in the future.”

William “Ryan” Owens, 36, a married father of three, was the first known U.S. combat casualty since Trump took office. His widow, Carryn Owens, was a guest at Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday, prompting an extended standing ovation from the joint chamber.

“The tribute last night was the likes of which I’ve never seen,” Pence said.

But Owens’ death, as well as the killing of several civilians, has raised questions about the effectiveness of the raid. Pence said the data that Owens died helping to collect will “lead to the safety and security of the American people.”

