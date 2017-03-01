Burglary Call Leads To Weapons Bust, Arrests In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people are facing weapons possession and trespass charges in Queens.
Officers received a 911 call about a burglary near the Van Wyck Expressway and 105th Avenue in South Ozone Park on Tuesday afternoon.
They canvassed the area, and came across two men and a woman matching a description of the suspects, police said.
As officers tried to stop the suspects, police say one man dropped a semi automatic handgun to the ground. Another man had a .38 caliber revolver in his waistband and the woman had a .22 caliber revolver in her purse, police said.
A search of their SUV led to the discovery of another handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition, police said.
“We want the residents of New York to be safe, so we want these guns off the street so we can live in peace and harmony,” NYPD Sgt. Calvin Fergus told 1010 WINS. “Our number one goal is to get the bad guys off the street and for no one to get hurt.”