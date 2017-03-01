Whole Foods Opens Its Doors In Newark

March 1, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Whole Foods

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The newest supermarket in New Jersey’s largest city is associated more with the state’s upscale suburbs than its urban centers.

More: Best Online Food Delivery Services In NYC 

Whole Foods opened in Newark’s redeveloped Hahne’s Building on Wednesday.

The Whole Foods will take up 29,000 square feet on the main floor of the old building on Broad Street near the Rutgers Newark campus, the Prudential Center and NJPAC.

The nationwide health food chain signed on for the space in 2013. 

The company says it will provide the city with healthy eating choices and the highest quality of food.

Whole Foods anchors the renovated Hahne’s building, which opened last month after being closed for 30 years.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia