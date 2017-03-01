Whole Foods Opens Its Doors In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The newest supermarket in New Jersey’s largest city is associated more with the state’s upscale suburbs than its urban centers.
Whole Foods opened in Newark’s redeveloped Hahne’s Building on Wednesday.
The Whole Foods will take up 29,000 square feet on the main floor of the old building on Broad Street near the Rutgers Newark campus, the Prudential Center and NJPAC.
The nationwide health food chain signed on for the space in 2013.
The company says it will provide the city with healthy eating choices and the highest quality of food.
Whole Foods anchors the renovated Hahne’s building, which opened last month after being closed for 30 years.
