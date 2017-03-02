CBS2_header-logo
High Wind Warning In Effect | Watch Forecast | NJ TRANSIT Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 2, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect gusty winds through this afternoon with temperatures running about 15-25° colder than yesterday! And because of the wind, it will only feel like the 40’s and 30’s — bundle up!

nu tu tri state travel 2 3/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Our winds will diminish through tonight with wind chills falling through the 30’s for the evening rush and into the 20’s and teens by daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the low 30’s or so.

We’ll see a chance of snow showers tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. And it will be even colder than yesterday with a high near 40° with wind chills stuck in the 20’s and low 30’s.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k 3/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Saturday, expect brutally cold wind chills with highs barely above the freezing mark!

That’s right, winter’s back!

