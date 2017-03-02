3/2 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect gusty winds through this afternoon with temperatures running about 15-25° colder than yesterday! And because of the wind, it will only feel like the 40’s and 30’s — bundle up!
Our winds will diminish through tonight with wind chills falling through the 30’s for the evening rush and into the 20’s and teens by daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the low 30’s or so.
We’ll see a chance of snow showers tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. And it will be even colder than yesterday with a high near 40° with wind chills stuck in the 20’s and low 30’s.
As for Saturday, expect brutally cold wind chills with highs barely above the freezing mark!
That’s right, winter’s back!