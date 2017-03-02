3/2 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning!
A beautiful albeit cold day awaits as your day commences. We can expect much colder temps to start than yesterday’s incredibly mild temps near 70°.
Wind is the story today. The NWS has issued a wind advisory for the much of the area. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for Ulster, Dutchess, and a few other counties to our north. Gusts can be expected close to or even exceeding 50 mph.
Sunshine will rule the skies but it will be deceiving, even i the afternoon. Not much of a warm up. Temps will be dropping all day. PM high: 43°.
