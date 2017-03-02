3/2 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

March 2, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning!

A beautiful albeit cold day awaits as your day commences.  We can expect much colder temps to start than yesterday’s incredibly mild temps near 70°.  

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Wind is the story today.  The NWS has issued a wind advisory for the much of the area.  A High Wind Warning is also in effect for Ulster, Dutchess, and a few other counties to our north.  Gusts can be expected close to or even exceeding 50 mph.  

Sunshine will rule the skies but it will be deceiving, even i the afternoon.  Not much of a warm up.  Temps will be dropping all day.  PM high: 43°.  

G   

